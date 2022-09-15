Killeen ISD students getting unique opportunity at high school football games

High schoolers at Killeen ISD are getting the chance to sit in the broadcast booth and call football games on Friday nights.

KILLEEN, Texas — Friday night lights at Killeen ISD has some unexpected voices on their radio broadcasts.

High school students in the district have a chance to sit side-by-side and commentate together at games. A pro announces with them and gives them tips on how to get better as the game goes on.

Jamie Garrett, who's had a long career in radio, teaches the audio visual class and helps students during broadcasts.

"There's no delay, there's no re-do, so I have a lot of respect for 15, 16, 17 and 18-year-old students that are willing to get on the radio," Garrett said.

One student, A'jae Brown, said his experience is helping him chase a career that isn't so much in the world of broadcast.

"I do feel like I'm fulfilling some part of me and some part of what I want to do because in the future I want to be a chemical engineer," Brown said.

Brown's friend and co-commentator, A.J. Douglass, said this radio program gives him hope that he'll be able to make it into a great college for broadcasting.

"It's just creating a better future for me and it's something colleges are going to look at and say hey look this guy has been doing this for all of it," Douglass said.

This radio program is one of 12 in Texas, so the experience is unique, and one that will help these kids chase their dreams.