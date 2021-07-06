Velvet Taco opening in Century Square August 30

The trendy taco establishment is known for their unconventional approach to the Latin dish

Velvet Taco is set to open its 60-acre restaurant on August 30 in College Station's Century Square, right next to the A&M campus.

The restaurant is known for its unconventional taco lineup and favorites like Spicy Tikka Chicken, Slow-Roasted Angus Brisket and the Mexi-Cali Shrimp tacos.

"We are excited and honored to bring Velvet Taco to College Station where the community knows good tacos," Velvet Taco CEO Clay Dover said. "Guests visiting us at our Century Square restaurant can expect electric energic vibes, awesome service and we here are all about the tacos."

Guests who visit the Century Square location can place orders through the Velvet Taco digital platforms, or the walk-up pickup window. The location will offer bright and rustic furnishings with indoor seating and a covered patio. The restaurant will also include a hand0painted mural of Marie Antoinette eating red velvet cake.