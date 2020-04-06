Bryan man dies of injuries after hit and run crash

Police say it appears the man was hit by a car on North Bryan Avenue and West William J. Bryan Parkway.

BRYAN, Texas — Police have identified the victim of a hit and run crash in Bryan on the morning of June 3. They said 49-year-old Peter Cohen was found in the intersection of North Bryan Avenue and West William J. Bryan Parkway just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they believe Cohen had been hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries Wednesday night, police confirmed.

No one has been arrested and at this time, police don't have a suspect. They are asking the public if they have any surveillance video of the area between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. If you have a business in the area, check your cameras if you have security footage.