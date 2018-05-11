COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A candle light vigil will be held on Tuesday night in memory of Hazana Anderson.

The vigil will be in Gabbard Park at 6 p.m. in College Station.

Organizers of the event say when they heard of the news of Hazana, they wanted to help.

Heather McCaskill and Danielle Abdelhamid met through Facebook and started to plan the vigil. Both said that they wanted to help the community come together in this difficult time.

During the vigil, community members will be able to donate money to help with any expenses the family may be facing. People will be able to share stories of Hazana, songs will be sung and candles will be lit in honor of Hazana, as well.

To learn more about the vigil, visit the Facebook event.

© 2018 KAGS