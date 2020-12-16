Washington County Sheriff's Office asking for help in missing cold case

Orville Seaton was reported missing on January 3, 1998. Can you help his family and law enforcement close this case?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a man who has been missing for 23 years.

Orville Seaton, who was 71 years old at the time, was reported missing on January 3, 1998 by his daughter. Today, he would be 94 years old. Seaton was last seen on December 23, 1997 at a Navasota grocery store. An employee told law enforcement they saw Seaton in the parking lot. Seaton allegedly got into a gray, four-door car with a young black male.

He hasn't been seen since.

Seaton is described as a Black male, about 5'10" tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

This case is being spotlighted with the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. They are working with law enforcement and media to help solve missing persons cases in the Brazos Valley.