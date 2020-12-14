Where you can get tested for COVID-19 for free in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health District said there is free testing available December 15 - 18.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — You can get tested for COVID-19 for free this week in Brazos County. The Brazos County Emergency Operations Center and the Texas Department of Emergency Management have teamed up to offer the testing beginning December 15 and ending December 17. All testing will be available from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The free testing will be at Brian Bachmann Community Park, located at 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. This is all in an effort to bring more testing to the Brazos Valley area. There are several things you'll want to know before getting to the site as the agencies continue to offer the testing for free.

You do not have to have symptoms to get tested and you do not need to make an appointment. You can register in advance, if you would like, but you can only register 24 hours before the testing site's open time. To register, click the link below:

What you need to know:

Bring your picture ID! It can be a driver's license or any other form of identification.

Anyone five years of age and older can get tested.

You do not have to live in Brazos County to get tested.

The test is an oral swab. Don't eat, drink or smoke at least 20 minutes before your test.