Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

One ticket was purchased in Plano and the other was bought in Prairie View.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn.

Check those lottery tickets, Texans!

A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.

One ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano, and the other was bought at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Drive in Prairie View.

The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the gold Mega Ball number (14).

Texas lottery officials said the deadline to claim the $1 million prize is Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 5 p.m. local time. The ticket holder may claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center.

The ticket holder may also claim the prize by mail. Texas Lottery officials said the ticket, along with the claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to Jan. 25 and mailed to this address:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600