One of Apple's hottest products of the 2000s is coming off the shelves

You will still be able to purchase one of Apple's most iconic products while supplies last.

WASHINGTON — After more than 20 years on the shelf, Apple is finally pulling the plug on one of its most recognizable products.

In a press release, the tech giant revealed to customers that the iPod Touch -- Apple's last available iPod product -- will no longer be manufactured, but customers can still purchase a device "while supplies last." Apple added that customers can further enjoy listening to their music on their other available products, like the iPhone and iPad.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Today, the spirit of iPod lives on."

First introduced by the late Steve Jobs in 2001, the iPod was revolutionary in the market of mobile media players, becoming a must-have for music lovers owning dozens of CDs and cassette tapes.

Apple-fanatics were drawn to the original device's distinctive scroll wheel and clicking noises, but many were more impressed by Apple's promise that the device could hold "up to 1,000 CD-quality songs into an ultra-portable, 6.5 ounce design that fits in your pocket," as advertised on iPod's release date.