Lawmakers share their stories during abortion rights hearing

Democrats and Republican's came together to share their opinions regarding Senate Bill 8 and the Women's Health Protection Act

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — On Capitol Hill Thursday, Lawmakers from both sides of political parties shared their personal stories and experiences during a house hearing on protecting abortion rights and access.

Many people worldwide have mixed emotions about the new Texas Legislation, which bans abortions six weeks into a pregnancy if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

House Democratic lawmakers tearfully recounted traumatic stories of being raped, getting back-alley abortions and confronting pregnancy as teenagers.

Some Republicans took the stand to defend the Texas law.

“Every woman’s story is different, and the decisions do not come easy. But I am grateful every single day that there were resources available for my Mom,” Rep. Fl Kat Cammack (R) said. “Because in that moment, she chose life and those resources were available her as a single mom.”

Rep Cammack said there are millions of women who choose life because that is possible here in America.

House democrats worked to rally support for their women's health protection act.

Rep Cori Bush said abortion was the hardest decision she ever made at 18 years old, but it was freeing for her knowing there were options available.

"So today I sit before you as that nurse, as that pastor, as that pastor, as that activist, that survivor, that single mom, that Congresswoman to testify that in the summer of 1994 I was raped, became pregnant, and chose to have an abortion, I yield," Rep. MO Cori Bush (D) said.

Considering Senate Bill 8 a threat, democrats explored actions the federal government can take to protect abortion rights and expand access.

Democrats said their goal is to pass the Women's Health Protection act and end the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal Medicaid from funding abortion services.

"I would never tell people who don't choose to have an abortion they should do so, nor should they tell me that I shouldn't. This [abortions] is a constitutionally protected intensely personal choice," Rep. DC Pramila Jayapal (D) said.

"We must continue to prevent taxpayer funding from being used for abortion services as we learn more through modern science about an unborn child's development and ability to feel pain," Rep. KY James Comer (R) said.