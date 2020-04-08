After criticizing mail-in voting, President Trump encourages Florida residents to vote by mail

In a tweet, President Trump encouraged everyone in Florida to 'request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — After pushing unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic would result in fraud, President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Florida residents to vote by mail.

In a tweet, the president claimed Florida's election system was "Safe and Secure, Tried and True" and he encouraged everyone to "request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!"

Trump ended the tweet with the campaign hashtag for "Make America Great Again."

On Monday, Trump claimed he has the authority to issue an executive order on mail-in ballots, whose increasing use, he argues, could increase election fraud and uncertainty, though it is is unclear what he could do to curtail the practice.

The Washington Post reported that Republican leaders across the country have been concerned that the president's attacks on voting by mail are discouraging his own supporters.

Less than a week ago, the president floated the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election but was quickly rebuffed by top Republicans in Congress.

The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change.

Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Trump has increasingly sought to cast doubt on November’s election and the expected pandemic-induced surge in mail-in and absentee voting — particularly as he has found himself trailing in public and private polling. Trump has called remote voting options the “biggest risk” to his reelection. His campaign and the Republican Party have sued to combat the practice, which was once a significant advantage for the GOP.