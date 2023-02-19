Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Belzer, a longtime comedian, went on to play one of TV's favorite detectives for more than two decades.

NEW YORK — Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died. He was 78.

Belzer died Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter. Comedian Laraine Newman first announced his death on Twitter.

"I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL," Newman wrote. "One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest."

Others posting social media tributes included actor Henry Winkler, Belzer's cousin, who wrote “Rest in peace Richard.”

For more than two decades and across 10 series — including even appearances on “30 Rock” and “Arrested Development” — Belzer played the wise-cracking homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories. Belzer first played Munch on a 1993 episode of “Homicide” and last played him in 2016 on “Law & Order: SVU.”

"Working with him on Homicide to SVU has been a hilarious, surprising and always joyful experience, I'm sure he's giving 'em all a lot of laughs upstairs," wrote 'SVU' executive producer Julie Martin.

Belzer never auditioned for the role. After hearing him on “The Howard Stern Show,” executive producer Barry Levinson brought Belzer in to read for the part.

“I would never be a detective. But if I were, that's how I'd be," Belzer once said. "They write to all my paranoia and anti-establishment dissidence and conspiracy theories. So it's been a lot of fun for me. A dream, really.”