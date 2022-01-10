x
Robert Durst, convicted murderer and real estate heir, dies at 78

Durst was sentenced in Oct. 2021 to life in prison without the chance of parole for the murder of his friend more than two decades ago.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Editor's note: The attached video is from Oct. 2021, when Durst was convicted of murder.

Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died. He was 78.

Durst died in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, his attorney Chip Lewis said. He said it was from natural causes due to a number of health issues.

Durst was convicted in September of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. He was sentenced to life Oct. 14. Two days later, he was hospitalized with COVID-19, his trial attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from incriminating him in the reopened investigation of his wife’s 1982 disappearance in New York, prosecutors said.

Then in Nov. 2021, Durst was indicted on a murder charge in the death of his first wife, Kathie Durst. 

FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks back during his murder trial in Los Angeles.

Durst had been transferred to a state prison medical unit after being hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19 following sentencing in the Los Angeles case.

This Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 photo, released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, shows Robert Durst, who was sentenced in October, 2021 to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

