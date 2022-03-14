Congressman Sessions shares his latest thoughts on Ukraine crisis

"It passed a humanitarian effort, the Ukrainian people are now fighting for their lives," Congressman Sessions said.

TEXAS, USA — It seems like each day more and more governments and companies are pulling out or shut downing relationships with Russia.

Just this week, mega-corporations like Starbucks, McDonald's, and Coca-Cola announced they’re cutting their ties with the country.

On Tuesday, President Biden announced the embargo of Russian oil, and just last night the House passed legislation banning U.S. Imports of Russian oil and other energy sources. One of those house members, Representative Pete Sessions says we have to keep up our support of Ukraine.

"We need to coddle them, take care of them, and encourage them," Congressman Sessions said. "If the president made the decision that there will not be U.S. Troops, I can handle that. But it does not mean we can not give them the necessary armament they would need to stop these cold-blooded killers.”

Also overnight, the U.S House approved close to $14 billion in humanitarian and defense assistance for Ukraine as part of a massive spending bill that will now head to the senate.