Washington County sees hundreds vote daily in May election

BRENHAM, Texas — Washington County started early voting for several races in the May election on Monday, April 24. Since the beginning of the election races, many people have cast their ballots in the City of Brenham.

Carol Jackson, the Washington County Election Administrator, said that roughly 300 people are voting each day during early voting, which is more than they've seen in previous May elections.

Jackson added that this number only accounts for 5% of the total number of registered voters in the county, with an estimated 24,000 voters eligible to vote in the May election.

The administrator also claimed that sometimes residents forget about the elections that take place at this time of the year.

“A lot of people are familiar with March primaries, Presidential, Gubernatorial, so when it comes to May elections, sometimes they don’t realize there is an election," said Jackson.