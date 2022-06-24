Overturning Roe V. Wade outlaws abortions in Lone Star state

Texas is considered a "trigger law" state which makes abortions a felony.

BRYAN, Texas — Strong reactions are growing across the nation, after the highly anticipated landmark document, Roe v. Wade which protected women's constitutional right to have an abortion has now been overturned by the Supreme Court.

The monumental decision sent the world into a frenzy across the nation, causing a divide among many Americans who are split on the overturned decision.

Many states have been preparing for this decision for months after leaking the draft opinion document that showed the Supreme Court in favor of the ruling 50 years ago.

Texas is one out of the 26 states that are placing strong restrictions on abortions with a trigger law, that makes the procedure a felony.

Pro-choice supporters like Amy Alge, rallied against the decision after the draft was leaked, stating that she knew regression was headed our way after that.

"The federal government has said that women are second-class citizens today and that they don't have the ability to make their own choices, and this is a fight that should've been won 50 years ago." Amy Alge said.

Many are worried about the trickle effect this will have on women's reproductive options, possibly causing more unsafe abortion procedures. It's a seismic jolt of a decision that's being felt by supporters, on both sides of the polarizing issue.

"I mean as of now, abortion is going to be illegal in Texas and that's without any exception for rape or incense, and that is just beyond frightening for me," Alge stated.

A Texas man, who is a supporter of pro-life, stated, "I believe in the right to choose if they want chocolate vs vanilla ice cream that's fine, but once that choice violates the right of another human being, they're in the wrong."

It's a concern on all sides. A 50-year policy that's now being abandoned and forcing women across the nation to rethink their personal reproductive healthcare options.