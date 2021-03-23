After getting swept by Florida, Aggie baseball looks to get back on track

The Texas A&M Aggies enter the fray with an 11-game home win streak when they host the Rice Owls in a Tuesday contest.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies enter the fray with an 11-game home win streak when they host the Rice Owls in a Tuesday contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is slated for 6:32 p.m.



The game is available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson (play-by-play) and Mark Johnson (color analyst) on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and Scott Clendenin on the call.

The Maroon & White look to rebound from a weekend series loss at Florida

Texas A&M ranks high on the NCAA pitching charts, climbing up to No. 5 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.2), No. 8 in Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (3.93) and No. 27 in ERA (3.20).

Will Frizzell is enjoying a monstrous start to the 2021 campaign. He currently ranks in the top 10 in the nation in Home Runs (4th - 8), Total Bases (5th - 59), as well as the top 50 in Hits (20th - 29), Runs (45th - 20), Walks (49th - 15) and Slugging Percentage (50th - .737).