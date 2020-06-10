Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher still believes program is closing the gap between SEC heavyweights

When addressing the media on Monday afternoon, Fisher said absolutely, he sees tremendous strides being made.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since arriving in Aggieland prior to the 2018 season, head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are 2 and 8 against ranked opponents.

And after Saturday's 28 point blowout loss to Alabama, the big question worth asking...Is the Aggie program progressing in the right direction?

When addressing the media on Monday afternoon, Fisher said absolutely, he sees tremendous strides being made.

Well, not on the scoreboard. Oddly enough, the now 21st ranked Aggies played the Crimson Tide closer in 2018 and 2019.

And we haven't even brought up the fact A&M squeaked by lowly Vanderbilt in their opener.