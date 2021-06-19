Aggie freshman track star Athing Mu is turning pro

“I’m convinced that saying, ‘the past year at Texas A&M was the greatest year of my life’, is an understatement. I have never had so much fun, joy, and love come from any experience like I did here.” Mu said via Instagram. “I met some of the best people that I have ever met and I was taken care of like no other. Most importantly, everything I went through and everything I accomplished was done w/ a TEAM. I’m beyond thankful for all the people I was surrounded by daily that helped my get to this very moment. A&M is a place like no other. Finally, for the tea everyone has been waiting for….. I am extremely blessed to let the world know that I WILL BE GOING PRO and forgoing the remainder of my eligibility.