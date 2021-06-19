Aggie freshman track star Athing Mu is turning pro

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu announced her decision to pursue a professional career in track & field and forgo her remaining three years of collegiate eligibility.
“I’m convinced that saying, ‘the past year at Texas A&M was the greatest year of my life’, is an understatement. I have never had so much fun, joy, and love come from any experience like I did here.” Mu said via Instagram. “I met some of the best people that I have ever met and I was taken care of like no other. Most importantly, everything I went through and everything I accomplished was done w/ a TEAM. I’m beyond thankful for all the people I was surrounded by daily that helped my get to this very moment. A&M is a place like no other. Finally, for the tea everyone has been waiting for….. I am extremely blessed to let the world know that I WILL BE GOING PRO and forgoing the remainder of my eligibility.
I wouldn’t have wanted to end my collegiate career any other way than getting my FIRST individual title and breaking TWO (more) collegiate records, especially with my girls.
Thanks & Gig ‘Em!”
During her lone season in Aggieland, Mu rewrote the record books in 2021. The freshman set 11 collegiate all-time top-12 marks, including six all-time collegiate records. Individually she owns the indoor 600m (1:25.80), indoor 800m (1:58.40), outdoor 400m (49.57) and outdoor 800m (1:57.73) collegiate records. She anchored two collegiate record relays, the indoor 4x400m (3:26.27/50.27 split) and the outdoor 4x400m (3:22.34/48.85 split). Mu ended the season with eight Texas A&M records.
She finished the campaign a four-time First Team All-American, including a three-time NCAA Champion winning the outdoor 400m title, as well as a member of the 4x400m relay that claimed the indoor and outdoor titles. She combined to score 23 points in NCAA Championships action, 12.5 outdoors and 10.5 indoors. The speedster claimed the SEC indoor 800m title (1:58.40), outdoor 400m (49.84) and 4x400m (3:26.17) titles.
Mu is currently a semifinalist for The Bowerman.
The Trenton, New Jersey, native, makes her Olympic Team Track & Field Trials debut Thursday night in the qualifying round of the women’s 800m at 9 p.m. CT.