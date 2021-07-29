Aggie playmaker Ainias Smith named to Hornung Award watch list

The Missouri City, Texas native led the Maroon & White with 564 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2020

Texas A&M's Ainias Smith was named to the 2021 Hornung Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Louisville Sport Commission. The Hornung Award, now in its 12th season, is awarded annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Smith began his career in Aggieland as a receiver before switching to running back near the end of his freshman season, becoming an offensive threat all over the field for the Aggies. The Missouri City, Texas native led the Maroon & White with 564 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2020, both marks paced all running backs in the SEC. Smith added four touchdowns on the ground, to become the first Aggie to average a touchdown per game for an entire season since Trayveon Williams in 2018.

The Paul Hornung Award is given by the Louisville Sports Commission in the memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2021.

The 2021 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of 2020 statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2021 season. In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the Award’s criteria. Players from both the Watch List and the Honor Roll will be eligible to win the Award.

Texas A&M's Keldrick Carper was named to the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, announced Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February.

Carper was one of the founding members and serves as the Community Relations Coordinator of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice.

The graduate student tallied 117 tackles, seven pass breakups, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception across 45 games for the Aggies. Following the 2020 season, the Plain Dealing, Louisiana native earned the team’s Community Service Award.

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.