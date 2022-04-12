x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Aggie standout Quenton Jackson and Sam Houston star Savion Flagg invited to Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Jackson helped lead the Aggies to 27 wins. He paced the team offensively, scoring 14.8 points per game.
Credit: KAGS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Quenton Jackson is set to participate in the 68th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, April 13-16, at Churchland High School.

The Portsmouth Invitational is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the United States and the only postseason camp exclusive to college basketball seniors.

Jackson helped lead the Aggies to 27 wins, the second-most in school history, as well as championship game runs at the Southeastern Conference and National Invitational Tournaments. He paced the team offensively, scoring 14.8 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds and a team-high 70 assists.

The Los Angeles native earned All-SEC Second Team honors after averaging 15.2 points per game in league play. He scored in double figures in 32 games, including two 31-point performances against Central Arkansas and Georgia.

More Videos

In Other News

Evan Stewart leads A&M receiving corps during spring game