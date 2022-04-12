Aggie standout Quenton Jackson and Sam Houston star Savion Flagg invited to Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Jackson helped lead the Aggies to 27 wins. He paced the team offensively, scoring 14.8 points per game.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Quenton Jackson is set to participate in the 68th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, April 13-16, at Churchland High School.

The Portsmouth Invitational is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the United States and the only postseason camp exclusive to college basketball seniors.

Jackson helped lead the Aggies to 27 wins, the second-most in school history, as well as championship game runs at the Southeastern Conference and National Invitational Tournaments. He paced the team offensively, scoring 14.8 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds and a team-high 70 assists.