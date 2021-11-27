Aggie women's basketball takes down Northwestern

“Our kids once again responded to adversity. Jordan (Nixon) got two fouls early, and everyone picked up the slack. Our defense tightened up and we were tied at the half. Give Northwestern a lot of credit. The key to the ball game was Sahara (Jones) and (Qadashah) Hoppie’s defense. They did a great job on (Vernonica) Burton who went 4-of-14. Very proud of our basketball team. We had to adjust every single game because we were facing good teams. (Sydnee) Roby came out and made some great passes out of the post. We started attacking and our three ball was really working. We are going to head home, but I want the fans to come out on Wednesday when we play a very good Little Rock team. We play at 11 a.m. and we need everyone there to support us. It is time to stand up, come out in person and cheer this team on.”