COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M All-American Sam Bennett and former Aggie standout Adri Arnaus begin play at the 122nd U.S. Open on Thursday held at The Country Club.

Bennett tees off round one at 5:56 a.m. CT on hole 10 as Arnaus tees off at 11:52 a.m. CT on hole 10.

Bennett is making his first start at the U.S. Open after posting an 8-under 135 at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf & Country Club at the Columbus, Ohio, qualifier. The Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year earned PING First Team All-America honors and placed 10th at the NCAA Championships. He broke the school’s single season stroke average record, tallying a 69.97, breaking Chandler Phillips’ record of 70.18 set in 2018-19. The Madisonville, Texas, native is one of 15 amateurs competing this weekend and is the No. 2 ranked amateur in the field.