Aggies drop their fourth straight after falling to Rice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a hard-fought defensive battle, the Texas A&M Aggies dropped a 2-1 result to the Rice Owls on Tuesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The first six innings passed quietly, with Rice logging the game’s only run in the top of the fourth to build a 1-0 advantage. After a pitching change before the seventh, Chandler Jozwiak struck out the side, but the Aggies failed to score in the bottom of the frame. The eighth inning went by without incident, but the Owls added another run in the top of the ninth. Hunter Coleman blasted a solo shot over the centerfield wall in response, but A&M failed to muster the tying run.

Texas A&M’s pitching staff put together a strong outing against Rice, collectively logging 10 strikeouts and surrendering a lone earned run. A&M has struck out ten-or-more batters in 17 of 23 games played this season.

Nathan Dettmer was saddled with the loss despite the solid effort. He tied a career high with 6.0 innings pitched, surrendering one unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six. Jozwiak went 1.2 innings in relief, facing seven batters and fanning three. Mason Ornelas faced three batters in 0.2 innings and allowed a hit and earned run, while Alex Magers went the final 0.2 innings allowing one hit and booking one strikeout.

In the batter’s box, Coleman finished 1-for-1 with a solo home run as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth inning, his fourth dinger of the season. Austin Bost went 1-for-3 and drew a walk, extending his hitting streak to nine games.

A&M falls to 15-8 following the defeat, while Rice improves to 11-9 overall.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Nathan Dettmer – 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Chandler Jozwiak – 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Hunter Coleman – 1-for-1, HR, RBI

GAME SUMMARY

T4 – Guy Garibay singled to right field, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error. Cade Edwards flied out to right, allowing Garibay to reach home. RICE 1, A&M 0

T9 – With one out on the board, Connor Walsh singled to right field and advanced to second on a groundout by Justin Long. Hal Hughes sent a hit into centerfield and drove Walsh to the plate. RICE 2, A&M 0

B9 – Hunter Coleman pinch hit for Zane Schmidt and pelted the ball over the centerfield wall on the second pitch of his at-bat. RICE 2, A&M 1

UP NEXT