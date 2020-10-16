A&M men's tennis continues fall action at TCU Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s tennis continues fall action at the TCU Invitational beginning Friday, Oct. 16, at TCU’s Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Joining the Aggies and Horned Frogs in the metroplex will be student-athletes from Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor as play is scheduled to conclude Sunday, Oct. 18.

Barnaby Smith, Noah Schachter, Stefan Storch and Pierce Rollins will don the Maroon & White over the weekend in Ft. Worth. The A&M quartet featured at the LSU Invitational two weeks ago as the Aggies claimed the title in all three singles draws. Schachter turned in a trio of wins to earn the Gold Draw crown while Smith, Storch and Rollins combined for five victories in Baton Rouge.