Aggies Welcome Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to Reed Arena Sunday

The Aggies (2-0) are coming off a double-overtime victory over Abilene Christian, 81-80, Friday, marking their first overtime win since 2014. Hassan Diarra hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining to give the Maroon & White the victory. Four Aggies scored in double figures in Andre Gordon (17), Tyrece Radford (15), Quenton Jackson (13) and Marcus Williams (12). Henry Coleman III led the Aggies on the glass as the Richmond, Virginia, native hauled in a career-high nine rebounds.



The Islanders, under the direction of first-year head coach Steve Lutz, opened the season with a 102-64 triumph over Texas Lutheran on Nov. 9. Trevian Tennyson led the way with 18 points while Jordan Roberts added 14. De’Lazarus Keys had 10 points and seven rebounds and Terrion Murdix had eight points and 10 assists.



Sunday’s contest is the eighth meeting all-time with the Aggies leading the series, 6-1. Texas A&M won the last meeting, 63-60, on Dec. 15, 2020, in Bryan-College Station.



The game may be seen on SEC Network+ with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.



Additionally, the game airs on the Texas A&M Sports Network, locally on 94.5 FM, 1620 AM and nationwide on XM 190 with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.



Parking is free for fans with any valid Texas A&M parking permit or season parking permit. For those without either permit, parking is $5 cash. Fans are able to park in lots 100a-c, e and f surrounding Reed Arena. For more information, please visit parking.tamu.edu.