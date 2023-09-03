A&M women's golf set to play at Clover Cup in Arizona

The No. 10 women’s golf team, coming off a historic outing, is prepared to take part in the 2023 Clover Cup March 10-12

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 10 women’s golf team, coming off a historic outing, is prepared to take part in the 2023 Clover Cup March 10-12 at the par-72, 6,184-yard Long Bow Golf Club.

The Lineup

Texas A&M and head coach Gerrod Chadwell are bringing Jennie Park, Hailee Cooper, Zoe Slaughter, Adela Cernousek and Lana Calibuso-Kwee. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio will be competing as an individual. All six Aggies heading to the Clover Cup have logged a top-15 finish this season, and five have turned in a top-three outing.

Last Time Out

The Aggies took the Houston Golf Club by storm in their second tournament of the spring. A&M posted a 54-hole program record 34-under, 830 and were led by the electric performance of Zoe Slaughter who etched her name at the top of the Aggie record book with a 54-hole score of 18-under, 198. Slaughter and the Aggies won the ICON Invitational by 10 strokes and earned their second tournament victory of the season.

How To Keep Up

Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com.

Tee Time

The Maroon & White are scheduled to tee off at 10:40 a.m. on Friday to open the Clover Cup.

The Field (Golfstat.com Ranking)

Texas A&M (10)

Clemson (29)

Georgia (31)

Tennessee (46)

New Mexico (50)

Louisville (69)

Colorado State (79)

Notre Dame (81)

Mercer (97)

Indiana (120)

Chattanooga (129)

FIU (134)

NIU (135)