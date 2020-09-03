COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M junior pitcher Asa Lacy earned SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition for his dismantling of the New Mexico State Aggies.

Lacy put the nation’s hottest bats in a wood chipper Friday evening. New Mexico State entered the weekend as the nation’s leader in on-base percentage (.472), as well as ranking second in batting average (.343) and scoring (11.0 rpg), and fifth in slugging percentage (.559). Lacy held the other Aggies hitless in his 7.0 innings of work, striking out an SEC weekend-high 13 batters while allowing just two walks. The Las Cruces Nine put a runner on second base on just two occasions during Lacy’s outing, but the brawny southpaw fanned all three batters he faced with runners in scoring position.

The Kerrville, Texas, product is 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA, .111 opponent batting average and 46 strikeouts in 24.0 innings this season. He ranks fourth in the nation in strikeouts and seventh in strikeouts per nine innings (17.25).

Lacy was christened a Preseason All-America first-team across the board and placed on the Golden Spikes Award watch list this season. The high praise comes on the heels of a 2019 campaign in which he earned All-America Third Team recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and All-America Honorable Mention distinction from Perfect Game/Rawlings. He posted an 8-4 record with a 2.13 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 88.2 innings.

For his career, Lacy ranks second among active NCAA pitchers in fewest hits per nine innings (5.09), fifth in strikeouts per nine innings (13.26) and eighth in ERA (2.07) and strikeouts (224).

The Aggies return to action Tuesday evening in Houston with a 7 p.m. contest against the Rice Owls.