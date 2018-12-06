Bryan/College Station – Last night, the Bombers did not get off to a strong start, trailing by double digits early. Tonight, the Bombers struck first, putting a run on the board in the first inning. The Bombers would trade the lead two times in the middle innings, before holding on for the 5-4 victory in front of the home crowd at Travis Field.

The Bombers jumped out on top in the first inning after Danny Mitchell came in to score on a single from Sam McElreath. The Twins would answer back with three runs in the 3rd inning off a bases clearing double from Jakob Nunez. However, the Bombers would not be down for long as Bennett Inoff crushed a 3 run shot to give the Bombers the lead 4-3. After adding an insurance run on a RBI groundout by McElreath, the Twins would attempt a comeback late. The visitors added a RBI in the single to cut the lead to one, however the Bombers bullpen stood tall and did not allow the tying run to score.

For the Bombers, the pitching was effective at limiting Twins base runners all night. After allowing 5 walks in the first inning of last night’s game, the club only allowed 5 walks all game to the Texarkana hitters. This combined with the bullpen going 6 innings and only allowing 3 hits and the one run in the seventh is why the Bombers were successful tonight.

The Bombers continue their homestand tomorrow night against the Victoria Generals. This game will also be Texas Night at the ballpark and will include armadillo races among other exciting events at the ballpark.

