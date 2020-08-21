High School Football Preview: Bremond Tigers

The Tigers made the deepest playoff run of any Brazos Valley team in 2019 and should be loaded again in 2020

BREMOND, Texas — The Bremond Tigers are itching at the bit to hit someone who isn't wearing a red and white uniform.

It's been nearly nine months since the Tigers lost to Falls City in the Class 2A DII Regional Finals, and the program is hungry for another shot at a state title.

Despite losing star running back JT Anthony, the Tigers are once again loaded on offense. Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine ranks Bremond seventh in the 2A DII preseason poll.

That's a testament to the program head coach Jeff Kasowski has built, and the team's "next man up" mentality.

"Main thing is to get everyone in shape," Kasowski says. "We have some good possibilities to replace the guys we lost last year."

"We got a lot of athletes," senior running back TJ Grimes says. "We ready, we ready!"

"We have the ability to make it that far," senior lineman Riley Slafka says. "We have some shoes to fill but we'll be able to make it then."