Bryan’s Jacque Adams wins National Catcher of the Year

Her twin sister was also named a second team All-American

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan senior Jacque Adams had a 2021 season to remember.

Her stats were so impressive they helped earn her National Catcher of the Year honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Assocation.

Adams hit .385 in 2021 with 13 homers, 16 doubles and 52 RBIs. She only made one error in 404 putout attempts as well.

It's the first time Bryan has ever had a National Catcher of the Year.

Jacque's twin sister, Jessica, was named a Second Team All-American today by the same organization.