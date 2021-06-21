Deadmon, Kerley Qualify for Team USA to Tokyo Olympics

The three-time USATF 400m champion and 2019 World Champs 400m bronze medalist is making his first career Olympic Team.

EUGENE, Ore. — Texas A&M track & field’s Bryce Deadmon qualified for Team USA as a member of the relay pool, while Aggie professional Fred Kerley qualified in the 100m Sunday night at Hayward Field.

Despite finishing seventh in the 400m final at 44.96, Deadmon qualified for Team USA as a member of the relay pool. As part of the relay pool, Deadmon will focus on competing as a member of Team USA’s 4x400m relay. The Missouri City, Texas, native, is making his first career Olympic Team.

“Just a great effort from Bryce [Deadmon] today and it was a very close race,” Head Coach Pat Henry said. “His finish qualifies him for the 4x400m relay team. He had a tremendous season and now it’s all about focusing on the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

Kerley punched his ticket to Tokyo finishing third in the 100m final with a personal best time of 9.86. The former Texas A&M student-athlete, known as a 400m specialist, recently started focusing on the 100m and 200m in 2021. Already with a seat on the plane to Tokyo in the 100m, Kerley is entered in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 200m qualifying round on Friday, June 25 at 4:04 p.m. CT.

