Five Aggies make the SEC All-Freshman team

The team was voted on by the SEC’s head coaches.
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was represented by a league-leading five players on the 2021 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Football Team, announced Thursday by the league office. The team was voted on by the SEC’s head coaches.

Texas A&M was represented by defensive back Tyreek Chappell, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II, offensive lineman Bryce Foster and defensive lineman Shemar Turner. The five honorees were the most by A&M since the 2018 season when Aggies claimed six places on the all-freshman team (JaShaun Corbin – RB, AP, RS; Bobby Brown – DL; Tyree Johnson – DL; Seth Small – K)

2021 SEC All-Freshman Team 

Offense

QB

Anthony Richardson, Florida

 

RB

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

 

WR

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Malik Nabers, LSU

 

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

 

OL

Broderick Jones, Georgia

Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M

Eli Acker, Ole Miss

Tyshawn Wannamaker, South Carolina

 

C

Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

 

AP

Juju McDowell, South Carolina

 

Defense

 

DL

Maason Smith, LSU

Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

Mekhi Wingo, Missouri

Alex Huntley, South Carolina

 

LB

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

 

DB

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Tysheem Johnson, Ole Miss

 

Special Teams

 

PK

Cam Little, Arkansas

 

P

Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

 

RS

Juju McDowell, South Carolina*

JoJo Earle, Alabama*

 

