Five Aggies make the SEC All-Freshman team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was represented by a league-leading five players on the 2021 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Football Team, announced Thursday by the league office. The team was voted on by the SEC’s head coaches.

Texas A&M was represented by defensive back Tyreek Chappell, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II, offensive lineman Bryce Foster and defensive lineman Shemar Turner. The five honorees were the most by A&M since the 2018 season when Aggies claimed six places on the all-freshman team (JaShaun Corbin – RB, AP, RS; Bobby Brown – DL; Tyree Johnson – DL; Seth Small – K)