Franklin Tops DCTF's Preseason 3A DII Rankings

The Lions return almost its entire team from last year's state championship run

FRANKLIN, Texas — The Franklin Lions nearly won the Class 3A DII state title in 2020 with a team full of underclassmen.

Those same underclassmen are all back in 2021, and the Lions are expected to do big things.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine released its preseason Class 3A DII rankings today, and Franklin will start the season ranked number one.

District foe Lexington rounds out the top-10 at number 10.