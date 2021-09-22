Brazos Christian star QB Levi Hancock receives statewide recognition

He went 16 for 21 passing for 357 yards and five TD’s.

BRYAN, Texas — Ford Motor Company and your Texas Ford Dealers are proud to announce the six winners of the 2021 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week trophy for week 4! These outstanding Built Ford Tough gridiron heroes are honored for their performance on the field and their leadership off the field. All weekly winners will ultimately be eligible to become Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year.

Week 4 Winners:

Class 6A: Santana Scott, Junior, RB, Morton Ranch High School

Class 5A: Mateo Llanas, Senior, QB, Rowe High School

Class 4A: Jaedyn Brown, Sophomore, QB, Miller High School

Class 3A: Chad Lorenz, Senior, QB, McGregor High School

Class 2A: J.D. Solis, Sophomore, RB, Iraan High School

Private Schools: Levi Hancock, Senior, QB, Brazos Christian School

This was Levi Hancock’s first game back after sitting out with a minor injury - and boy did he come out firing! He amassed 438 yards and seven touchdowns. He went 16 for 21 passing for 357 yards and five TD’s. He connected with eight different players and had two touchdowns of over 50 yards. He also managed to gain 81 yards on 10 carries including two TD’s.

The Texas A&M commit also led by example by staying behind to ensure the locker room was picked up and clean as he does after most games.

“Levi Hancock is an incredible young man, leader and football player. He demonstrates remarkable discipline, work ethic and is an amazing servant leader. His teammates would follow him anywhere. He focuses with laser-like precision on his goals. He has already committed to Texas A&M as one of the nation's elite long snappers and in doing so fulfilled a lifelong dream that he has been working towards for years.”