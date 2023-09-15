The College Station QB will head to the University of Memphis after his Senior season.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A big brother and big talent on the football field. 6 Sports Friday Night Lights "Player of the Week" Arrington Maiden will head to the University of Memphis to play college ball next year, but first he is making an impact at College Station High School.

Family, faith and football is how Arrington Maiden has stayed strong through adversity on and off the field.

"I relied on my faith. It was a true blessing," Maiden said.

"It's great when you have a leader in your QB and Arrington's done a great job of growing into that role. Being dependable athletically but he's also dependable in a leadership and motivational capacity," Head Coach Stoney Pryor said.

Maiden follows in the footsteps of an athletic family.

"My dad played for Notre Dame, my uncles played for TCU and my mom was an athlete. It's all in my family," said Maiden.

Now, Maiden is blazing his own trail, starting last year as backup QB before taking over the starter position and leading the Cougars to the state championship game.

"This is a very crucial time for him," said College Station QB Coach Matt DeBerry. "You have to win your locker room. Being the QB requires being a great leader...but when I saw him take on those leadership roles, you definitely saw a lot of guys follow his lead. I'm definitely proud of him for that."

But Maiden's biggest fan is actually his smallest, his little brother Aiden.

"I have a baby brother and he supports me and goes to all my football games and I love it," Maiden said. "He looks up to me a lot. Even at the house, he's under my wing. Just being that big brother because I leave for Memphis in a few months and I try to cherish this for the rest of my life."