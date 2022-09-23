KAGS Friday Night Lights Week 5 scores and highlights

TEXAS, USA — Friday is here, and with it comes another week of Friday Night Lights football matches on KAGS TV.
Here are the final scores from this week.
Temple 53, Bryan 19.
#5 College Station 38, Leander 10.
A&M Consolidated 48, Georgetown 34.
Montgomery 28, Huntsville 21.
El Campo 45, Navasota 35.
Livingston 21, #10 Madisonville 9.
#1 Franklin 69, McGregor 32.
Cameron Yoe 48, #3 Lorena 44.
Anderson-Shiro 32, Koutze 0.
Buffalo 46, Normangee 0.
Lovelady 50, Leon 7.
Milano 30, Cypress Christian 29.
#2 Burton 13, Falls City 12.
Somerville 35, Yorktown 28.
New Braunfels 40, Brenham 20.
Bay Area Christian 26, Brazos Christian 6.
Mount Enterprise 58, Alpha Omega 23.
Allen Academy 64, Houston St. Francis Episcopal 0.
Brazosport Christian 44, St. Joseph's 42.