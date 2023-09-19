Viral video shows passenger catching extra point at football game in Waco while driving by Live Oak High School

Put this one in the highlight reel.

WACO, Texas — With the fall high school football season underway, players often put their highlights online showing how they've stood out from the crowd and the competition.

However, a video has gone viral after a fan caught a Point After Touchdown (PAT) kick at a high school football game in Waco while viewing the game as a passenger in a car passing by.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Live Oak Classical Falcons faced off against the Gordon Longhorns. However, what many will end up remembering is a highlight captured on video from the game.

In a video posted by many sources online, one being Live Oak Athletics Director Brice Helton, the PAT kick sailed through the uprights towards a white SUV and suddenly vanished. However, the reason the ball vanished was because the passenger, who had their windows down while watching the game, had caught the ball, all without the vehicle dropping speed or stopping.

Helton calls it a "one in a million PAT kick."

@SportsCenter #SCTop10 one in a million PAT kick. Car just happened to be driving by with their window down. @LOCSathletics pic.twitter.com/K16y6KwxFy — Brice Helton (@BriceHelton22) September 16, 2023

Do you think you could have made this catch?