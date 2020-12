The Rangers wide receiver will team up with former Huntsville star T'vondre Sweat on the Longhorns

BRYAN, Texas — Christmas just got a little better for Tom Herman and the Texas football program.

Rudder star receiver Keithron Lee has committed to the Longhorns, choosing Texas over Tennessee, Texas Tech, SMU, TCU and others.

Lee is a 3-star recruit who burst onto the scene this season.

Entering his senior season, Lee was committed to UTSA and didn't have a single Power 5 offer.