2023 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix tickets go on sale Thursday morning

The U.S. Grand Prix is one of six sprint races set for next year's season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Lights out, and away we go! Tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix go on sale Thursday morning.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. CST. Fans will have several ticket options available.

What exactly is a sprint race?

For the first time ever at the Circuit of the Americas track, fans from around the world will see a fast-pace addition to the traditional race format of the three practice races, Qualifying (Quals) race and Grand Prix.

The sprint adds an 8-point lead to whomever achieves P1 (position one), but those that place to P8 receive points; P8 will receive one point, P7 two points, and so on. The race, which only spans for one-third of the track, provides the teams and drivers an interesting shape to the race itself because the driver that achieves P1 in sprint will start for the Grand Prix.

Sprint pushes the traditional Quals race to Friday and reduce the number of practice races, which means teams have less time to prepare for the Grand Prix on Sunday. This creates the dynamic of the level of risk drivers are willing to take to win the top position, because if drivers crash or don't finish they will start at the end of the grid on Sunday.

Race fans will gear up for the big event from Oct. 20 to 22.

Those who get their hands on tickets for the event will have access to the Germania Insurance Super Stage Festival Lawn. A full list of ticket options are available here.