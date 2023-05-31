Texas A&M tennis standout Mary Stoiana competing at U.S. Open qualifying tournament

Stoiana will face Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) in her first qualifying match on Tuesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a phenomenal sophomore season and an impressive showing during the summer, Texas A&M women's tennis standout Mary Stoiana will have a chance to qualify for the main draw of the US Open this week in New York.

The NCAA All-American Stoiana will face Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) in her first qualifying match on Tuesday. The All-American will need three victories during qualifying to earn a wild card bid into the main U.S. Open draw for the Women's Singles tournament.

In the final ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings of 2023, the Connecticut native was ranked as the second-best player for singles play on the women's side.

After suffering a first round during the NCAA Championships, Stoiana competed in four ITF professional tournaments this summer. (NOTE: Current NCAA athletes are allowed to compete in professional events as long as they forfeit any winnings that exceed the cost of competing at those events.)