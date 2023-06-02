Super Bowl halftime shows people are still talking about

Sometimes the Super Bowl halftime show is wilder than the actual game.

LOS ANGELES — Throughout the years, the Super Bowl halftime show has proven to sometimes be more memorable than the game itself.

A wardrobe malfunction turned national incident. A perfectly timed rainstorm. Beyoncé.

This year, Rihanna takes the stage in what is sure to be a triumphant return after a long hiatus. Many fans are hopeful the performance is a sign of new music to come.

Here’s a look back at some of the most memorable halftime shows in Super Bowl history.

Hip hop icons take the stage

Last year's lineup brought six iconic hip hop artists to the stage, with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar performing together. Rapper 50 Cent made a surprise entrance, descending upside down from the ceiling of one of the buildings on the set.

The show slowed the tempo down when Dr. Dre sat at a piano and played Tupac Shakur's "I Ain't Mad At Cha" as a nod to one of the most influential rappers of all time.

Deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes joined the lineup as well to perform American Sign Language as the superstars sang on stage in an inclusive and accessible show.

“We’re going to open more doors for hip-hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands that this is what it should have been long time ago," Dre said.

Michael Jackson 1993 show changes halftime forever

We have to thank the King of Pop for making halftime shows the over-the-top productions that we expect today. During his 1993 performance at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, California, Michael Jackson immediately grabbed the audience’s attention by standing completely still in silence on stage for nearly two minutes. He then performed a mashup of his hits, including “Billie Jean,” and ended the show with “Heal the World” alongside hundreds of children who rushed on stage.

Prince sings “Purple Rain” in a rain storm

As rain poured down on Miami’s stadium in 2007, Prince commanded the stage, dancing around on the slick surface and playing four different electric guitars. Before the show, he reportedly asked the production crew if they could “make it rain harder.” Prince not only performed his beloved hits – including “Purple Rain” – but also played covers of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” “Proud Mary” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, a medley of “All Along the Watchtower” by Bob Dylan and Foo Fighters’ “Best of You.”

Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction

It has become the most infamous halftime show of all time.

We all know the story: 2004. Houston, Texas. Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson. An exposed breast. 144 million television viewers. A whole lot of controversy. Fourteen years later, Timberlake returned to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show, but without Jackson.

Fifteen years later, fans wanted to know why Maroon 5's Adam Levine was allowed to run around with his shirt off during the band's Super Bowl LIII halftime performance.

Left shark steals Katy Perry’s show

As Katy Perry performed her hit song “Teenage Dream” on the Super Bowl stage in 2015, she was joined by two dancing sharks.

The shark on the right clearly knew all the dance moves. The shark on the left… not so much. “Left shark,” as he was called in viral, online memes, flailed his flippers and seemed to forget that he was dancing next to a pop star and being watched by millions of people worldwide. Turns out, the seemingly random moves were all planned. One of Perry’s dancers, Bryan Gaw, finally fessed up to being left shark.

He told NPR in 2018 that he was playing a character – “I'm in a 7-foot blue shark costume. There's no cool in that.” So he decided to be a little goofy, and his movements turned out looking extra-goofy on the huge stage.

Madonna's Roman soldiers

In true Madonna fashion, the Queen of Pop's 2012 halftime performance was full of extravagance.

Pyrotechnics opened the show and a gold-draped Madonna was ushered in on a throne -- carried by an army of Roman soldiers -- to a rendition of her hit song "Vogue." Other artists joined her throughout the medleys, including LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green.

Artist M.I.A. also joined Madonna for a song and caused controversy when she gave the middle finger to a camera.

Beyoncé and Bruno Mars crash Coldplay’s performance

For Super Bowl 50, there had to be an epic halftime.

It was supposed to be Coldplay’s show. But then Beyoncé and Bruno Mars showed up. Bruno Mars kicked off his performance during the 2016 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, with his hit “Uptown Funk.” Then Beyoncé entered the stadium with an entourage of backup dancers dressed in black and gold, singing “Formation.” Beyoncé and her crew had a dance-off with Bruno Mars, and if you watch the video, it’s clear Queen Bey won.

Lady Gaga jumps from the roof

After singing a medley of “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land” with hundreds of drones creating an American flag behind her, Lady Gaga appeared to jump from the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston at Super Bowl LI. She then floated into the stadium and started singing “Poker Face.” The whole performance was impressive, but she didn’t actually jump from the roof. The beginning segment with the drones was prerecorded and, during the live set, she was lowered down from the roof by harnesses.

JLo, Shakira bring the heat

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought serious girl power to the Super Bowl halftime show. The ladies came with the heat performing some of their biggest hit songs.

Shakira kicked off the festivities in a red sequined outfit, singing a medley of her best songs, including "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie." She was joined by Bad Bunny for a cover of Cardi B's "I Like It."

Lopez followed with a rendition of her classic "Jenny From The Block" before launching into a mix that included "Ain't It Funny," "Waiting for Tonight" and "On the Floor." J Balvin joined the 50-year-old for a rendition of "Mi Gente." The singer had two stunning outfits, one black leather and one silver beaded. Lopez also showed off the pole dance moves she learned for her role in the movie "Hustlers."

Lopez's daughter, Emme, made a surprise appearance, belting a rendition of "Let's Get Loud" with her mother.

The show was a little too caliente for some. The FCC received more than 1,300 complaints, mostly saying the show was too sexy.