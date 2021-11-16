No. 16 Aggies Host Art Adamson Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 16 Texas A&M men's swimming team is set to host the ninth annual Art Adamson Invitational, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Nov. 19 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prelims are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. each day, while finals will follow at 5:30 p.m. The meet is open to the public and admission is free.



The Invitational features a five-team field that consists of A&M, TCU, Air Force, USC and LSU.



The Maroon & White look to continue its momentum after a 180-114 dual-meet victory over TCU on Nov. 5. The Aggies garnered top times in 13 of the 14 swimming events on the day.



Senior Kaloyan Bratanov and junior Jace Brown lead the Aggies with three top finishes each. Recently, Brown dropped time in both butterfly events to earn a pair of first-place finishes against TCU.



The Maroon & White dominated in last season's Art Adamson Invite, blowing away the three-team field by 857 points more than the second-place team.



Live stats will be available for both prelims and finals, while SEC Network+ will be live each evening. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @AggieSwimDive.



Art Adamson Invitational Schedule

Wednesday, November 17: Live Stats / Watch (finals only)

9:30 a.m. Prelims

5:30 p.m. Finals - 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 400 medley relay



Thursday, November 18: Live Stats / Watch (finals only)

9:30 a.m. Prelims

5:30 p.m. Finals - 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 800 free relay



Friday, November 19: Live Stats / Watch (finals only)

9:30 a.m. Prelims

2:30 p.m. 1,650 free finals

5:30 p.m. Finals – 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay