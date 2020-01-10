Patience Pays Dividends for Aggie Defensive End Clemons

Micheal Clemons is making the most of his last go around in a Texas A&M uniform.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M graduate defensive end Micheal Clemons wants to make a living in the NFL tackling quarterbacks, but in high school, he was the one getting hit.

"I actually played running back in high school," Clemons says. "I used to tote the rock a little bit."

It makes sense. Clemons says he stood about 6-feet tall and weighed about 160 pounds at Sachse High School and didn't flip to defense until his senior season. However, Clemons' first game as a linebacker, he tore his groin. He didn't have any defensive film for college coaches, so he took the junior college route and ended up at Cisco College.

"I was tall and long but I didn't get big until I had an all-you-can eat plan in college," Clemons says with a smirk.

As his physique blew up (Clemons is 6'5", 265 lbs now), so did his stock. Kevin Sumlin and the Aggie staff offered him a scholarship as a defensive end even though he'd only played the position for one year.

"I do not think I've come close to reaching my full potential," he says. "I think at any point in the game you can always get better."

The potential is obvious but the production hasn't always been there for Clemons. He's had to battle through injuries in each of his first three years in Aggieland.

There were trying times during that stretch, but Clemons never thought about transferring.

"Leaving and running away from the challenge has never been my mentality. Ever," he says. "I love this school, love my teammates, so I would love to win with them."

Clemons patience is paying off. He had 1.5 sacks in the season opener against Vanderbilt, matching his career total. Jimbo Fisher will need that dominance to continue against Alabama this weekend.

"Micheal has had a great camp, been a leader, done a great job, got a big sack, made big plays," Fisher says. "Guy has done a really really good job."