Justice completes coaching staff for 2020-21

Sam Houston head women’s basketball coach Ravon Justice has rounded out her coaching staff for the upcoming year, adding former McNeese assistant coach Brittany Bigott on Wednesday.

Bigott, a native of Katy, comes to Sam Houston after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Cowgirls following a stint as a graduate assistant at Wayne State College in 2017-18.

“Coach Bigott’s mix of high energy and passion for developing athletes is exactly what you can expect from her every day,” Justice said upon Bigott’s hiring. “With her previous stint in the Southland, she understands the conference and the culture we are trying to build and we are excited to have her as a part of our program.”

There she earned her master’s degree in Sport Management and helped the Wildcats to a 25-7 record before advancing to the second round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament during her year as a graduate assistant.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Bearkat family,” Bigott said. “I am blessed to be able to move back home to Texas, work with an amazing group of student-athletes and be a part of a winning program. I am extremely grateful to Coach Justice for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to being a part of the success of the SHSU women’s basketball program.”



Bigott received her bachelor’s degree from the University of St. Thomas in Houston where she was a 4-year women’s basketball letter winner for the Celts from 2014-2017.