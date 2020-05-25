Texas A&M Baseball a #2 Seed in Fictional NCAA Tournament Bracket

D1Baseball.com released a fictional 64 team bracket and the Aggies came in as a #2 seed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If the college baseball season hadn't been cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic, today would have been Selection Monday.

When the season ended, the Aggies were the #23 ranked team in the nation, according to USA Today's Coaches Poll. Barring a complete collapse in SEC play, Texas A&M looked like a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

As is the case most years with a Rob Childress coached team, the question on Selection Monday isn't, "would the Aggies make the tournament?", but rather, "would the Aggies host a Regional?"

There was certainly a chance for that this year with future top five pick Asa Lacy leading the pitching staff and an offense that ranked third in America in total runs.

However, D1baseball.com released a fictional bracket today based on projections of what would have happened this season, and the Aggies came in on the #2 seed line in a Regional with Oklahoma as the #1 seed, Arizona as the #3 seed and Seton Hall as the #4 seed.