Texas A&M’s Vacherot Named SEC Player of the Year as Four Aggies Earn All-SEC Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot became the program’s first SEC Player of the Year as he was named to the All-SEC first team alongside Hady Habib, Carlos Aguilar was among the All-SEC second team and Raphael Perot earned All-Freshman Team accolades, the league office announced Friday.

“First of all I would like to congratulate all the award winners in the SEC from all our great universities,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “This has been a trying year in so many ways, but our conference has stood tall and shown great leadership in college tennis. I am so happy and grateful for all our Aggie All-SEC selections. They have all worked extremely hard this season to make this a special year.”

Vacherot, a Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France native, improved to 85-20 all-time in the Maroon & White in dual matches at the SEC Tournament last week, tying the program record for dual singles wins with Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85). The right hander is the league’s only student-athlete to be ranked in the top-five for the entire 2021 season as he posted a team-best 14 ranked wins. Over his time in Aggieland he has recorded an astonishing 43-6 all-time mark in conference matches including a program record 19-match conference win streak. The first team honor is the first of Vacherot’s career after earning second team nods in each of the three previous completed seasons.

Habib, from Houston, Texas, became the program’s first No. 1 ranked singles player on March 24 of this year. The senior has recorded a 15-5 record this season including five wins over ranked-foes. The first team recognition is the first in Habib’s career after claiming second team honors in 2019 and All-Freshman Team recognition in 2017.

Aguilar, born in London, England, earned All-SEC honors for the third consecutive time after being among the first team in 2019 and second team in 2018. Currently ranked No. 6 alongside Bjorn Thomson in the doubles rankings, he has earned doubles All-American honors twice while in Aggieland and is on pace to become just the third Aggie to earn doubles All-American honors on three occasions.

Perot, from Octeville-sur-Mer, France, finished second on the team with eight SEC wins this season as he provided critical points in A&M’s wins against No. 12 South Carolina, No. 15 Kentucky and No. 16 Mississippi State. The right-hander becomes the ninth Aggie to earn All-Freshman team honors since A&M joined the league in 2013.

“Val coming back for his fifth year after a disappointing stoppage of last season due to the pandemic and showing tremendous leadership and playing at such a high level all season,” Denton added. “Hady in overcoming so much adversity to have been ranked number one in the country earlier in the year and his tremendous professionalism and love for tennis is just awesome to see. Carlos in being so very good in singles and doubles all season and his love for his teammates and his love for competition is a testament to who he is. This senior class is a major reason why our program has been so good the last few seasons. Finally, our freshman, Raphael who has improved so much over the course of the season. I just love his work ethic and his humility. What a great day for Aggie Tennis to be recognized by our peers.”

2021 SEC MEN’S TENNIS AWARDS

First Team All-SEC

Edson Ortiz, Alabama

Tyler Stice, Auburn

Sam Riffice, Florida

Duarte Vale, Florida

Andy Andrade, Florida

Liam Draxl, Kentucky

Gabriel Diallo, Kentucky

Tim Sandkaulen, Ole Miss

Finn Reynolds, Ole Miss

Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina

Connor Thomson, South Carolina

Johannus Monday, Tennessee

Adam Walton, Tennessee

Hady Habib, Texas A&M

Valentin Vacherot, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Blaise Bicknell, Florida

Trent Bryde, Georgia

Philip Henning, Georgia

Tyler Zink , Georgia

Millen Hurrion, Kentucky

Ronnie Hohmann, LSU

Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss

Giovanni Oradini, Mississippi State

Florian Broska, Mississippi State

Toby Samuel, South Carolina

Carlos Aguilar, Texas A&M

George Harwell, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman

Ben Shelton, Florida

John Hallquist Lithén, Ole Miss

Nemanja Malesevic, Mississippi State

Toby Samuel, South Carolina

Johannus Monday, Tennessee

Raphael Perot, Texas A&M

Player of the Year

Valentin Vacherot, Texas A&M

Freshman of the Year

Johannus Monday, Tennessee

Newcomer of the Year

Liam Draxl, Kentucky

Coach of the Year