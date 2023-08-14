Texas A&M Forest Service Airtankers helping battle wildfire blazes across the Lone Star State

The Texas A&M Forrest Service gave us an up-close and personal look at the multi-engine air tankers that are used to help firefighters battle blazes.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As triple-digit temperatures continue to dominate weather forecasts and vegetation keeps drying out across the Lone Star State, the number of fires sparking has also increased, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service.

“The dry conditions that we've seen across the state, particularly in the Brazos Valley area have really been conducive to wildfires and fast-growing wildfires," Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Wes Moorehead said. "We've applied a lot of state resources to help local fire departments put those fires out.”

So far this year the forest service has mobilized 70 aircraft to help fight the flames, dropping nearly two million gallons of water and flame-suppressing materials on Texas Wildfires.

“Every day, men and women throughout the fire service--whether it's local responders or state resources like the Texas A&M Forest Service--they are working hard to protect life and property to respond to fires as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Moorehead said.

Airtanker pilot Elic Kirby says the super scooper planes that they operate can spend between four and five hours over one fire depending on how far away a water source is. At best, the crew can make up to 100 drops on a full cycle.

“We really appreciate them--they're the ones down there wearing heavy fire gear, sweating it out, sawn, digging, whatever it takes to put the fires out," Kirby said. "They're working all night, we only work 14-hour days. So it’s a whole different level. We're there to support them in any way we can.”