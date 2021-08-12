What is a landspout? | Here's what one looked like in Harris County

Landspouts are usually short-lived and are the weakest form of tornadoes.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Some incredible videos and photos were taken Thursday when a landspout was spotted in northwest Harris County.

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Harris County from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. It was not extended past 5 p.m. and the event was actually already over by the time the warning was issued.

Landspouts are tornadoes, but they are the weakest form. They're considered warm-air funnels and usually have winds of about 40-60 mph. They usually don't cause too much damage.

Thursday's landspout caused minor damage in the northwest part of the county. Some power lines were damaged, but there were no reports of injuries.

Landspouts usually don't last long. It's a funnel of rapidly rising warm air. The circulation begins at the surface and works its way up to the cloud.

Here are some photos and videos that were sent to KHOU 11:

Ashley and Gideon Little sent us this from Bridgeland (near Cypress):

Justin Elbert sent us this from the Klein area: