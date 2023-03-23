Arts Council of the Brazos Valley opens 2023 scholarship applications

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley Scholarship Applications are now open to high school seniors looking to pursue a career in arts.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The art community in the Brazos Valley has been growing for many years, with each generation bringing something new to the table.

Applications for three scholarships being offered by the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley are now open to those looking to pursue a career in the field after high school.

Executive Director of the Arts Council, Sheree Boegner explained what the scholarships offer and what it's done for aspiring Brazos Valley artists over the years.

"Since 2010, we have awarded over $80,000 in scholarships to deserving high school seniors in the Brazos Valley, so that includes all seven counties so it’s been super exciting the last few years I've been here just to see the applications we have got some amazing talented kids in the Brazos Valley,” she said.

High school seniors that want to pursue a career in the arts can be awarded up to $5,000 though the College Art Scholarship, Netta Jackson Simek Emerging Artist Scholarship, and the James Young Bradfield Scholarship.

Each focuses on the specific talents of each students, ranging from painting, music and even culinary arts.