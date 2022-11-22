Blinn Esports VALORANT finishes top four in 2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch USA National Finals

The winner of the event is headed to São Paulo, Brazil to represent the U.S. against other top collegiate VALORANT squads from around the world.

The Buccaneers started the competition with a bye in the round of 16, as only 14 teams were in attendance, giving two teams in the first round of tournament play automatic bids to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Blinn faced off against the University at California Riverside's Blue team in a nearly hour-long match that went to double overtime. Blinn triumphed 15-13 to advance to the semifinals against the University of St. Thomas.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they would fall 2-0 to UST Esports, ending their tournament run in 3rd-4th place. Blinn lost in 13-9 and 13-10 map scores on Pearl and Bind respectively.

UST went on to face Northwood University from Maryland for the chance to play in São Paulo, Brazil at the Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022 World Final. Northwood wound up taking the series 3-1 over UST in 13-11, 8-13, 13-5, and 13-7 map scores.